Charlie Puth Makes Things Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

The singer celebrated his 31st birthday by going public with his hometown girlfriend!

Charlie Puth is off the market!

The "Light Switch" singer seemingly made things Instagram official with Brooke Sansone in celebration of his 31st birthday on Friday.

"Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!!," Puth captioned a black and white photobooth strip of the couple, referencing the lyrics to his song "Loser." He added, "Happy birthday to me."

Sansone, a digital marketing and PR coordinator, wrote "it's national charlie day" under the post. She also took to her Instagram Story where she shared the same photo of her and Puth with the caption, "birthday boy" and a heart emoji.

The four-time Grammy Award nominee revealed he was dating someone while appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" back in October. He confirmed he was "definitely" in love and shared that his then-mystery girlfriend was "someone that I grew up with" in his hometown in New Jersey. FYI: He and Sansone are longtime friends and does appear to also be from NJ.

"As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere," he said. "It's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."

Puth continued, "She's always been very, very nice to me, I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

Given the heights of his fame, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer confessed he gets nervous in public spaces and having someone from back home has become a comforting presence.

"Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can't really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I've known for a long time," he said of the relationship. "I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

Puth even dropped hints that Sansone could be the one, but noted that he'd keep the details of his engagement private.