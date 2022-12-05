Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tease Full Story in Netflix Trailer

The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution
A brand new trailer for Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" dropped on Monday, teasing plenty of behind the scenes drama in the royal family.
Prince Harry voices fears of history repeating itself as the slick preview cuts to images of Meghan Markle dealing with swarms of paparazzi and his late mother Princess Diana being similarly bombarded.
The most telling moment is when Prince Harry says only people in the family, including him and Meghan, know the "full truth" -- seeming to tease big revelations in the two-part documentary set to air December 8 (Volume I) and December 15 (Volume II).
The official synopsis reads:
"In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history."