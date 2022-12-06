Emotional Dwayne Johnson Holds His Daughters While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing National Anthem

Instagram

"It felt so good just to stand quietly with my babies in arm and watch Lauren - the real superstar of our family"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is celebrating the women in his life.

The "Black Adam" star posted a video to Instagram where he was seen rocking back and forth to his wife Lauren Hashian singing the national anthem at SoFi Stadium.

In a moment Johnson described as "one of the greatest moments of my life," the actor held his two youngest daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tia "Gia" Giana, 4, in his arms as they swayed to the melody. The girls were dressed in matching black and white checkered jackets along with their black dresses and white tights.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium," Johnson captioned his post. "Will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾."

He continued, "As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing – they felt it. At these little ages, they don’t understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it."

The "Jumanji" actor confessed to using his sunglasses to hide the tears that came to his eyes when he "looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts…that was it for me. Daddy was done."

I sure did man. I made it a point to be as present as fatherly possible in this moment. Im always getting pulled in a million directions with urgency, so this time it felt so good just to stand quietly with my babies in arm and watch Lauren - the real superstar of our family ☺️👊🏾 https://t.co/6gkHH9qiPX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2022 @TheRock

"Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor," he concluded with praises for his wife. "You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾."

Johnson later shared the same moment to Twitter and responded to a fan who gushed about the actor’s ability to "take it all in" and be a proud "girl dad."

"I sure did man," he said. "I made it a point to be as present as fatherly possible in this moment. Im always getting pulled in a million directions with urgency, so this time it felt so good just to stand quietly with my babies in arm and watch Lauren - the real superstar of our family."