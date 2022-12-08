Grayson Chrisley Updates Fans After His 'Really Bad' Car Accident: 'Bro I'm Fine'

Youtube

Grayson Chrisley is doing just "fine" after a car accident that totaled his truck last month.

During an appearance on his sister Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked" podcast, the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley assured listeners he was doing well after he was hospitalized after sustaining a head injury during the car accident on November 12.

"I'm fine. The truck is not fine, but I am fine... But it was bad, it was really bad," Grayson explained and called out media outlets "for making it seem like I died. Bro, I'm fine."

When the "Chrisley Knows Best" personality took a selfie at the gym shortly after the accident, he was surprised to find people were shocked to find he was okay.

"Do you know how many DMs I got that were like, 'Surprised you're not still in the hospital?' I'm like, 'I was there for, like, four hours,'" he said.

"I know what's going on in my life, I don't need to read about it," Grayson continued. "I'll read some stuff that I know it's not real and they say they've fact checked it and I'm like, 'Where do you check your facts?' Obviously your fact checking is not very good."

The reality star was in Nashville, Tennessee when he rear ended a stopped vehicle on the highway, per PEOPLE.

When Grayson was unable to recall any details from the crash, he was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

On the Nov. 17 episode of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, his 53-year-old father Todd shared details of the crash. "Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," he said at the time. "I ran out of the house, you know, jumped in the car, and found him on the interstate."

"The highway patrol was there. Traffic was lined up for miles and miles. His car was totaled," he added.

"I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher in the back of that ambulance and him crying and the police stopping to talk to me before they took me to him and all I could think of was thank you God because he is alive and crying," Todd recalled the emotional moment.