Megan Fox Hits Back At Criticism After Posting 'Sexual' & 'Naked' AI-Generated Art of Herself

Getty

"How can everyone think I actually lack this level of self-awareness?"

Megan Fox is clapping back at online haters accusing her of sexualizing herself on a regular basis following a social media post.

The 36-year-old "Jennifer's Body" star recently took to Instagram to take part in the platform's viral AI-generated art trend. Fox shared a series of animated photos of herself where she appeared in various hair colors and beauty styles.

"Were everyone's avatars equally as sexual?" the "Transformers" alum jokingly captioned the carousel of images. "Like, why are most of mine naked?"

While many fans gave her props for her anime style pictures, others criticized her for sharing images of herself "pretty much naked" on a regular basis.

"*Sexualizes self all the time literally*" one user commented to which Fox replied, "Sigh. I was being sarcastic. How can everyone think I actually lack this level of self-awareness?"

This isn't the first time Megan's had to put haters who've commented on her body in their place.

Back in November, the actress sarcastically expressed her devastation after one of her fans claimed she was a little less hot for them after sharing a series of photos and videos of herself prepping for Halloween.

Fox appeared alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, as the two appeared to dress up as Zelda and Link as one of their couples costumes.

The high slits on Fox's skirt showed off some serious skin, and one fan mistakenly believed the photos also shed light on her grooming habits. "All that money and she can't buy a razor. She's now off my 'list,'" they wrote.

"Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I'm devastated to be off your list," she responded at the time. "Was hoping you'd wife me."

Megan has had the pelvis tattoo for years, showing it off in various bikini pics throughout the early 2010s. At the time, it read "Brian," a tribute to then-husband Brian Austin Green.

While she has gotten some of her ink removed in recent years, it's unclear if she altered this one at all after their split.

Fox and Green were married from 2010 until 2021 and share three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Megan rebounded with MGK and the two got engaged in January of this year.