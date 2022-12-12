Selena Gomez Reacts to TikTok Speculating About Why She Was 'Always Skinny' with Justin Bieber

Getty

Selena Gomez dropped into the comment section of a recent TikTok post speculating about her weight and previous relationship with Justin Bieber.

The video showed a montage of throwback photos of Gomez titled "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin" -- the post then gave an armchair answer, claiming "He rathers models...My poor baby."

Nearly two weeks after the video montage was shared to TikTok, Gomez hit the comment section with a simple sad face emoji, which at the time of writing this article has nearly 50k likes.

While fans speculated on what Selena was sad about, many commenters hit back at any discussion of her body.

One defender wrote, "Her weight shouldn't even be a subject of conversation."

While another commented, "Maybe she's upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years."