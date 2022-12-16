Delilah Belle Hamlin Explains Why She's Sober Following Seizures Last Year

Instagram

"It's such an interesting word, the word 'sober.' It’s shown me the connotations that come with it—like, 'she's an addict'"

Delilah Hamlin is opening up about why she decided to get sober.

In an interview with Flaunt Magazine, the 24-year-old called her sobriety "something I'm very grateful for." The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin made the decision to go clean after suffering from an accidental overdose back in November 2021.

While battling a private health battle at the time, she said she started seeing a psychiatrist to deal with panic attacks she was having and he "over-prescribed" her.

"He gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I over-dosed," Delilah previously explained in an Instagram Story.

The model recalled "feeling very helpless and hopeless" and told Flaunt that she "started having seizures back in July of last year."

"That's really why I took to Instagram, because my family and I were trying to find doctors, and no one could figure out why this was happening," she explained to the publication. "I'm grateful to have a platform because I got many recommendations. At the same time, it saddened me when opening up that some of my words were misconstrued. It's why I haven't been more present on social media about mental health, even though I'd love to."

Delilah then explained the reasoning behind her decision to keep "alcohol and other things" out of her life.

"My sobriety is something I'm very grateful for," she said. "It also got really misconstrued. I haven't really spoken about why I became sober. I chose to be sober because of the seizures that I was starting to have because of brain inflammation."

Now that Hamlin has been sober for over a year, she admitted, "I don't think about it. I love this lifestyle. I wouldn't push it on anyone, but it's definitely an amazing feeling."