Inside Kathy Hilton's Lavish Holiday Party -- And the Kim Kardashian Outfit that Has Everyone Talking

The "Kardashians" star had just come from attending her nephew Mason Disick's bar mitzvah celebration earlier that day

Kathy Hilton threw a lavish holiday party over the weekend, which was well-documented by her daughters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

The sisters posted moments from the bash to their Instagram feeds, which featured some famous friends -- Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner as well as Paula Abdul and Heidi Klum.

"My mom always throws the most iconic parties. 👑" Paris wrote in her caption. "Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. 💖🎄 What are your favorite traditions this time of year? 🤔 #Slivmas ✨"

Kathy was dressed in a floor length red plaid gown, complete with puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a giant red bow that made her appear like a present. Paris was dressed in a short Miu Miu dress with red lace while Nicky appeared in a floral Oscar de la Renta number.

Everyone seemed to have dressed to fit the holiday theme, except for Kardashian who wore tight black leather pants and a cropped vintage "The Up in Smoke Tour" tee.

The look had many fans hit the comments section, weighing in on how incongruous they felt it to be.

One user wrote, "Kim's outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party."

"Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party," another commented.