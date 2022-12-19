North West Tricks Kim Kardashian She Shaved Off Eyebrows in TikTok Prank

Tiktok

"North, this is not funny!"

North West is one hell of a prankster!

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter took to their joint TikTok account to document her latest practical joke on her 42-year-old mother.

The short clip featured the 9-year-old carrying a pink facial razor to Kardashian's bedroom where she was sound asleep. North then gently swept above the SKIMS mogul's eyebrows without actually shaving them. Finally, she shook her mother awake exclaiming, "Mom, wake up. Wake up."

Before Kim was able to come to her senses, North enabled a filter that dramatically thinned out her brows. After seeing her reflection in the phone, Kim yelled out, "North, this is not funny!"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"The fake eyebrows filter that's so funny ha ha!" North quipped in the video’s caption.

North and Kim are very active on their shared TikTok account.

Last month, West showed off her makeup chops when she turned Kardashian into the Grinch in a video posted to the social media platform -- see the transformation below!