The Game Fiercely Defends Daughter, 12, from Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Party for Diddy's 16-Year-Old Twins

"Thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS."

The Game hit back hard after his page was flooded with criticism over an outfit his daughter wore to a birthday party for Diddy's twin daughters this weekend.

On Sunday, the rapper posted a pair of photos of his 12-year-old daughter Cali to Instagram -- one showing her when she was just a little girl and another of her all ready to attend a bash for D'Lila and Jessie Combs.

"Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won't stop 😩😩," he wrote, before telling his followers to follow her on Instagram as well. He then added a "DISCLAIMER," writing, "before the internet get to INTERNET'n, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party."

He also added the hashtags #iMakeBeautifulBabies #GirlDad #YesIWillDieOrDoLifeInPrisonOverHerWithoutThinkinOrBlinkin.

When The Shade Room also picked up the photo and posted it to their page, The Game jumped into the comments to once again defend her outfit and makeup for the event.

"I'm gonna say this once so people who aren't her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict," he wrote, before revealing his conversation with the girl's mother, Tiffney Cambridge, over the outfit.

"Tiffney is a school teacher with a masters degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn't in the picture ... but I am in the picture so Tiffney called me & asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins party," he shared. "After talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock ... being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week."

"My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5'9 in height & beautiful. She's a straight A student & is shy in most cases & dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots damn near everyday," he continued. "The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration."

He then concluded: "I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS. 🙏🏾"

Both Tiffney and Cali shared additional photos from the event, with the girl's mom sending commenting on one of the photos: "Hey Cals!! Positive vibes only..Halloween is NOT the only day you can dress up 😉 Mommy loves you 😘😘"