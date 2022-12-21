Tributes Pour In for Sonya Eddy from General Hospital Costars, Celebrity Friends

Getty

The cast of General Hospital and friends including Octavia Spencer and Yvette Nicole Brown are all showing love to the late actress.

Beloved "General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy died this week at the age of 55 -- and the late actress' costars, celebrity friends and fans are all celebrating her life on social media.

Eddy joined GH back in 2006 and played nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap for almost 550 episodes in the years since. Her passing was first shared by her good friend Octavia Spencer, who revealed the news on Tuesday.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️," she wrote. "My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

Spencer's Instagram post was met with comments from stars including Loni Love, who wrote, "Sonya was best.. in an industry that often over looks us, she made her mark… Rest well Sis 💔💔💔"

Renee Elise Goldsberry added, "So sad to hear this. Truly an angel. RIP" -- while Chrissy Metz also commented, "My deepest condolences.❤️ Sonya was such a beautiful, hilarious and bright light. May her transition be full the love she so freely gave. 🕊"

"@TheRealSonyaEd was my friend & I am heart-broken by this news. Nothing lately feels real. Nothing. What is going on?!" shared Yvette Nicole Brown on Twitter. "@TheRealSonyaEd was so excited to book the role of #Epiphany on @GeneralHospital. She never took the show or the wonderful fans for granted. 14 years. 543 episodes. What a legacy."

"General Hospital" paid tribute to Eddy with a number of social media posts, while also sharing a beautiful performance video of her singing "Hallulah" from one of the show's Nurse's Ball episodes. "We'll never forget you, Sonya. 💔," read the post.

The show's executive producer Frank Valentini also released a statement saying, "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend." He added, "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

Costar Nancy Lee Grahn shared a lengthy tribute to Facebook as well, writing, "I want express my shock and sadness for the unexpected loss, last night, of my co-worker, friend, and simply beautiful soul, Sonya Eddy."

"Sonya was truly beloved. Her presence on set would instantly calm & at the same time light up the place. Sonya was solid. Not a false note in her warm groundedness. A hug from Sonya was a spiritual experience," she wrote. "Her hugs were motherly, sisterly and full of her heart, which was huge. Sonya was compassionate, generous and wickedly wry. She got it. She got me. Sonya was a fellow lib and a seeker of justice for others. But she did it quietly and with dignity, while egging me on from the sidelines."

"Sonya used her time on earth to love and be loved. She was just plain lovely," she added. "I can only assume that she was lifted up last night as she lifted up others, and that there were welcome arms around her to take her on to her new journey. Rest in love and power ... You were seen, appreciated & loved."

Remembering the life and career of "General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy, who passed away at the age of 55. pic.twitter.com/6ysjhs4U3o — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 21, 2022 @GMA

Former costar Steve Burton also shared a tribute in which he wrote, "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest. We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun. I cherished our on screen relationship but our off screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits. There was not a time we did not laugh. Sonya always made me laugh and she would never let me pass without a big hug ... Sonya, (I hate using was) is an incredible LIGHT. She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed. Prayers and love to her family. 🙏🏻 Fly to the Angels, Sonya. I know the Good Lord has you. Love you. ❤️"

"You are a beacon of light and it was a privilege to be in the same room as you. So many of us will miss you dearly," shared Josh Swickard, while Laura Wright wrote, "This incredible woman will be missed."

"Sonya… that look. You are the ultimate truth detector. Your warmth, my god your laugh, your hugs… you will be greatly missed. I love you so much. Rest in peace," shared Kimberly McCullough -- before Kirsten Storms commented on the post writing, "I feel so much shock and sadness. I would seek Sonya out for hugs because she gave the best ones. And I would tell her that every single time I was lucky enough to get one from her. I was thinking last night that I never saw her in anything but a happy mood. She spread joy at all times. I will miss her. 😢"

Kristina Wagner, who also lost her son Harrison this year, shared a tribute as well -- writing, "If only we didn't have to suffer the tragic loss of the most lovely people in our lives. Rest in peace sweet Sonya."

Added Drew Cheetwood: "So saddened to hear we lost Sonya last night. She was everything an actor should be and everything a human can aspire to be. So kind, impeccably funny, crazy thoughtful & just the sweetest. I’m so grateful we were friends. Rest in Power."

"God Bless you Sonya in heaven. You are loved by so many. You were always an inspiration," wrote Jackie Zeman. "So talented and so very special. I will miss your beautiful shining presence."

"Her smile could power a reactor. I loved the few times we worked together, but I REALLY loved the times we would talk about life, meditation, acting," said Jon Lindstrom. "She was a gift & she is missed already. Condolences to her loved ones."

Tweeted Cassandra James: "I'm so shocked to hear about @TheRealSonyaEd passing! She was such a bright light in my time on @GeneralHospital and my heart is with her family & loved ones. I'll miss laughing with you on set, Sonya."

"The world dimmed last night," added Carolyn Hennessy. "Lost our brilliant&beautiful inside&out Sonya ... It is enough now to say we won't see her like again. I was BLESSED to know her."

Former costar Jen Lilley also shared, "The sudden news of @sonyaeddy passing hit me like a ton of bricks. I can't stop crying. I loved that woman. In our #GH scenes, she always stared at my forehead and I stared at her lips because if we made eye contact, we'd lose it in uproarious laughter."