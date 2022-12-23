Jamie Lee Curtis Slams 'Nepo Baby' Criticism, Says It's 'Designed' to 'Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt'

Getty

"There's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars"

Jamie Lee Curtis is adding to the cultural discussion of “nepotism babies” in Hollywood.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to respond to Vulture's article on "The Year of the Nepo Baby" and shared two throwback photos of herself with her movie star parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

Calling herself the "OG Nepo Baby," Curtis hit back at those criticizing legacy celebrities.

"I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby," she began. "I've never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars."

"The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt," the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star continued. "For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don't pretend there aren't any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own."

"It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever," the actress continued.

"I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work," she said. "I am not alone."

"There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage, strong in our belief in our right to exist" Curtis said, referring to other celebrities the publication outed for nepotism.