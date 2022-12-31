Ireland Baldwin Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Boyfriend RAC

Instagram

"Happy New Year," the model wrote alongside a photo of a sonogram.

Congratulations are in order for Ireland Baldwin!

On Saturday, the 27-year-old model -- who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger -- announced on Instagram that she's pregnant, and is expecting her first child with musician RAC, 37.

The couple revealed the exciting news in a joint Instagram post, sharing a photo of a sonogram. "Happy New Year ❤️," Ireland captioned the post.

Ireland and RAC -- whose real name is André Allen Anjos -- have reportedly been dating for over a year. The two own Good Times, a café, wine bar and a boutique in Oregon together.

Not only will the baby mark Ireland's first child, but it also will be Alec and Kim's first grandchild.

In addition to Ireland, Alec shares seven children with wife Hilaria Baldwin: Carmen, 9, Rafael Thomas, 7, Leonardo Angel Charles, 6, Alejandro David, 4, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Maria Lucia Victoria, 21 months, and Illaria Catalina, 3 months.

The 64-year-old actor has been married to Hilaria since 2012. Alec was previously married to Basinger from 1993 to 2002. Ireland is their only child.

While Ireland's parents, stepmother and cousin Hailey Bieber have yet to publicly comment on her pregnancy news, many of her celebrity pals offered their congratulations in the comments section of her post.

"Yay can't wait to meet you little one," wrote Rumer Willis, who is also expecting her first child.