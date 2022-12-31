Machine Gun Kelly Had the Best Response to Fiancée Megan Fox Saying She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend'

Getty

The "Bloody Valentine" singer wrote a hilarious comment in response to the actress -- who is openly bisexual -- calling for potential girlfriends to "please submit applications."

Machine Gun Kelly is weighing in after his fiancée Megan Fox said she's "seeking a girlfriend."

On Friday, Fox shared a post on Instagram that featured sultry photos of herself. Alongside the post, the 36-year-old actress wrote, "Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs."

It didn't take long for MGK to chime in, with the 32-year-old writing a hilarious comment in response to his fiancée's post. "i don't think you have the filing capacity for this request," he quipped.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer was among the many stars and fans who took to the comments section to react to Fox's post.

"Did @machinegunkelly NOT give you my application. I gave it to him daily while filming Taurus 😂😂," wrote actress Ruby Rose.

"The Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe commented, "Sent," while internet star Tana Mongeau simply said, "oh wow."

Actress Anna Akana also chimed in, writing, "MEGAN YOU CANT GIVE US HOPE LIKE THIS."

Fox is openly bisexual. In an interview with Esquire back in 2009, the "Jennifer's Body" star shared her thoughts on sexuality, saying, "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society."

"I have no question in my mind about being bisexual," she added.

In June 2021, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" actress shared a post in honor of Pride Month. Fox posted photos of herself rocking a rainbow manicure. "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades 🌈🌈 ," she captioned the post.

Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022, having first met on the set of Randall Emmett's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" back in March 2020. The two went public with their romance that June.