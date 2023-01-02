Selena Gomez Jokes She's In 'Throuple' with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz After New Year's Eve Celebrations

Instagram

Gomez and Nicola show off their matching tattoos as they share NYE and bikini photos from their getaway.

Selena Gomez kicked off the new year in epic fashion, alongside a famous duo.

While celebrating the holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico, the 30-year-old "My Mind & Me" star jokingly claimed she and her newlywed friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were in a "throuple."

Gomez took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their celebrations, including one where the trio snuggled over the water onboard their lavish boat. "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," the "Good For You" singer joked in her caption.

Other pictures in the carousel depicted the three friends in an embrace as they laughed on their vacation.

Selena and Nicola were also photographed getting glammed up for the midnight festivities. In another post to the platform, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress shared a few adorable snaps of her and the "Bates Motel" star wearing matching sparkly silver Valentino dresses.

"Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses! Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!" Gomez wrote. "I love you my angel forever!!!" Peltz added in the captions.

The "Angel" talk carried over to some new ink it appears the two both got -- as Nicola shared a photo of their new ink to her Instagram Story on Monday morning.

After choosing to spend the holidays with his wife and their friends, Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham noted his absence in her annual Christmas post on Instagram. The former Spice Girl's pic showed David Beckham wearing matching pajamas with his three siblings. "Dad keeping up the family tradition," she captioned the post -- and wrote to Brooklyn, "We love you and miss you."

Back in October, Nicola denied rumors she was feuding with her in-laws in an interview with The Times.

"No family is perfect," she explained. "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?'"

According to the heiress, tabloids ran wild and fans began to speculate tension between her and her mother-in-law after she chose not to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria after her atelier revealed the gown would not be ready in time for the big day.

"I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?" she continued, "I think it all started, and I've said this before, because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it."

"I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it. But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress," Nicola explained. "It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."