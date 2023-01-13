Florence Pugh Drinks Vodka While Teaching Crostini Recipe, Tipsy Dance Moves for Vogue

YouTube / Vogue

Her martini "recipe" might be one of the wildest things yet in 2023

"Cooking with Flo" has been a thing for quite a while now with the actress posting various culinary tutorials on her social media.

But now the inimitable Florence Pugh has made a cooking video for Vogue and it has fans going wild.

In the video Flo teaches a favorite of hers -- "garlicky" crostini topped with anchovies, feta, and fresh tomatoes.

The actor, whose father is a chef, also decides to make a stiff drink whilst cooking. Her version of a martini, however, is in fact just vodka and lots of it (with a slice of lemon peel dunked into the glass).

Watch the fun video below as Flo cooks, dances, and muses on the meaning of food.

