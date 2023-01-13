Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Husband Nicolas Cage Reacts to Her Death

Getty

"I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin"

Nicolas Cage has expressed his grief in the wake of his ex wife Lisa Marie Presley's death.

The actor gave a statement that went wide to various media outlets, "This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken."

"I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."

Lisa Marie died on January 12 after full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California earlier that day. The only daughter of Elvis Presley was 54.

Presley is survived by her three children — including twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, and actress Riley Keough — and her mother; she had a son Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Lisa Marie just appeared at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night and has been a huge part of the promotional tour for Baz Luhrmann's “Elvis” movie starring Austin Butler.

She was only 9 when her father passed away in 1977 -- also from cardiac arrest -- but she has remained in the public eye in the decades since thanks to high-profile relationships and her own music career.

Presley married musician Danny Keough in 1988 and the pair had two children together: actress daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin, the latter of whom died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. The two remained close following the split.

Shortly after her divorce from Keough, she married Michael Jackson in 1994. She filed for divorce from him in 1996, before marrying Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004. Her fourth marriage was to Michael Lockwood in 2006, with the two welcoming twins Harper and Finley in 2008. They had a very contentions divorce after separating in 2016.