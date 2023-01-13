'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Mourn Death of Lisa Marie Presley: 'We Are Heartbroken'

Getty

Following the sad news of Presley's death, the couple -- who spent time with the Presleys during the promotional tour for "Elvis" -- took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.

Hanks posted a photo of Presley on Instagram, writing, "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken."

Wilson, penned a lengthy and beautiful tribute, sharing that she and Hanks' "hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight."

"Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie," she continued. "She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh."

Wilson shared that Presley gave them a private tour of Graceland, noting that "she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests."

She went on to encourage everyone to go and listen to Presley's music, writing that the "Sinking In" singer "had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved."

Wilson then concluded her post, "Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley, Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It's too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength."

In her tribute, Wilson shared a series of photos of herself with Presley and her family.

According to TMZ, Presley went into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California on Thursday, where EMTs performed CPR on her before she regained a pulse.

The outlet also reported her housekeeper was the one who found her unresponsive, while her ex-husband Danny Keough started performing CPR on her until paramedics arrived and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Presley is survived by her three children -- including twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, and actress Riley Keough -- and her mother Priscilla; she had a son Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Priscilla confirmed the tragic news in a statement to TMZ: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

In "Elvis," directed by Baz Luhrmann, Hanks starred as Colonel Tom Parker opposite Austin Butler's Elvis.

Presley -- along with her mother Priscilla -- just appeared at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night and has been a huge part of the promotional tour for "Elvis."