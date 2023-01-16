Jamie Lee Curtis Proudly Supports Michelle Yeoh By Wearing Shirt of Golden Globes Moment

Instagram

"I'm still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women"

Jamie Lee Curtis is proud to be the biggest supporter of her friends' successes.

The star became the subject of the internet's latest meme after her intense reaction to her co-star Michelle Yeoh winning a Golden Globe for her performance in their movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Curtis and Yeoh were sitting next to each other when the "Crazy Rich Asians" star nabbed her first Globe. Following the announcement, Yeoh covered her face with her hands in disbelief while the Halloween scream queen threw her hands in the air while letting out a visibly loud cheer for her friend.

On Jan. 14, the "Freaky Friday Star" took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a white shirt with a photo of the moment that read, "friends supporting friends."

"I'm still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis began her caption, explaining that her "Everything Everywhere All At Once" family had left it outside her home as a gift with some everything bagels.

"I was COVID sleeping and today after my shower I proudly wear it," she continued, thanking t-shirt creator Erin Gallagher. "#FRIENDSSUPPORTINGFRIENDS is a perfect squad goal for 2023. Thank you Erin and all who are expanding it and amplifying the message and CONGRATULATIONS @michelleyeoh_official YOU ARE EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!"

Yeoh later took to her own Instagram to post a photo of herself holding up her own "friends supporting friends" shirt.

"Love you @jamieleecurtis!!" she wrote in the caption, wishing Curtis well wishes following her COVID-19 diagnosis. "Speedy recovery, need my hand in yours ❤️ We all miss you 😘"'

While winning the Golden Globe last week, Yeoh used her acceptance speech to reflect on her "amazing journey" after four decades making films.

"I'm just gonna stand here and take this all in," she began. "40 years, not letting go of this. It's been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it's been worth it."