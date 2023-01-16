Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Pay Tribute to Chicago on 5th Birthday

Instagram

"I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world."

The Kardashians are marking the occasion of Chicago West's 5th birthday with heartfelt tributes to Instagram.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian took to the social media platform to share a series of photos of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching onesies from their bed to celebrate Chicago's special day.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," the 42-year-old Skims founder captioned the post. "I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In addition to Kardashian, Kris Jenner added her birthday tribute to her granddaughter to her own feed. Alongside photos of her and Chicago through the years, the 67-year-old gushed as she listed the 5-year-old’s personality traits.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!!" she wrote in her caption. "You are our little doll who lights up every room. You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny, and give the best hugs."

Jenner continued, "You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!! I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo ❤️🙏😍🥰🥳🎂🎁🎈 @kimkardashian."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Later that day, Kardashian shared a short video compilation of how she transformed her home for Chicago's pink Hello Kitty themed birthday party.

Bright pink ribbon shaped balloon arches and dark and light pink balloon trees lined entryways and hallways of Kim's home. Along with various different Hello Kitty decor customized with Chicago's name, the center of her house featured a double slide that flowed into a huge ball pit filled with pink, white and brown ball pit.

Some festive activities included a build-your-own waffle pops, a ramen bar and coloring station. Party guests could also enjoy Hello Kitty themed grilled cheese sandwiches with pink cheese.

Kardashian could also be seen strutting towards the camera wearing a black t-shirt with white letters that read "I love you Chicago."