Christina Applegate Calls Out Internet Troll Criticizing Her Appearance at Critics Choice Awards

Getty

"What is wrong with people"

Christina Applegate just put one of her trolls on blast.

The 51-year-old "Dead to Me" star exposed a message she received from a hater who claimed that her appearance as of late was a result of "bad" plastic surgery ... rather than the effects of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

"MS didn't make you look that way, a plastic surgeon did," the user wrote "And you are a scammer and not [Christina] Applegate."

Applegate shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter and claimed the interaction began when she noticed the person in question left a negative comment on a recent article about her and her 11-year-old daughter Sadie attending the Critics' Choice Awards together earlier this week. The two were photographed at the event (above).

Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed. pic.twitter.com/82De0yPi7o — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 17, 2023 @1capplegate

"By the way, I laughed," she added.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. It can impact the flow of information from the brain to the body -- though it manifests differently in different patients -- and is incurable.

In August 2021, Applegate revealed she had been diagnosed with MS and has been very open about her experience with the disease in interviews leading up to the release of the third and final season of "Dead to Me," which hit Netflix in November 2022.

In her profile with the New York Times the same month, she opened up with fans about her condition so that viewers would understand why she may look different on the episodes.

"I put on 40 pounds; I can't walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that," she said.