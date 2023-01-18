Dolly Parton Weighs In On Billy Ray Cyrus' New Fiancee

Getty/Instagram

Billy Ray confirmed his engagement to Firerose in November after he popped the question back in August.

Dolly Parton is sharing her thoughts about Billy Ray Cyrus' fiancée, Firerose.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 76-year-old country icon weighed in on Billy Ray's romance with the Australian singer, revealing she's met her.

"Well, we talk. He did my Christmas special, the 'Mountain Magic Christmas,'" Dolly said of Billy Ray, 61, "We got a chance to talk a lot and I got to meet his girlfriend.”

"She seemed like a sweet girl," added the "9 to 5" singer, who is the godmother to Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray's daughter.

While Dolly said she hasn't spoken to Billy Ray since he revealed his engagement last fall, she gushed about her family-like dynamic with the singer and Miley.

"I love Billy Ray like I love Miley. They're family," she told Us Weekly. "He's like a brother to me and she's like a daughter."

The "Jolene" singer recently co-hosted "Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party" alongside her goddaughter.

As for Billy Ray, he spent the holiday with his fiancée, sharing a selfie of them together on Instagram on January 4. "Hope your 2023 is off to an amazing start!" he captioned the shot.

In November, the "Hannah Montana" star confirmed his engagement to Firerose, 34, after he popped the question back in August.

"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" Firerose told People. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"

While proposing to Firerose, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer didn't get on one knee, and there was no engagement ring. However, Firerose noted that she later chose her own ring, which she also designed.

Back in April, TMZ first broke the news that Billy Ray's estranged wife, Tish Cyrus, had formally filed for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage. According to the court documents obtained by the outlet, Tish filed the documents in Tennessee, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split. The filing read that the two had been living separately for more than two years.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways -- not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the couple wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents."

The pair then noted that they "have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

The message was signed, "With Love and Hope... Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."