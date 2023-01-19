Kim Kardashian Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind Her 'British Chav' Makeover TikTok Video

TikTok

The reality star's TikTok video initially had fans thinking it was a dig at her sister Kylie's makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim Kardashian had fans buzzing with her hilarious take on the "British chav" TikTok challenge -- and now she's sharing the inspiration behind the video.

On Wednesday, the reality star tackled the popular TikTok trend, in which users create a wild makeup look. In the clip, which was set to Millie B's viral hit, "M to the B," Kim, 42, can be seen putting on her makeup as she lipsyncs to the song and smacks chewing gum.

For the transformation, the Skims founder applied a thick layer of foundation, a heavy amount of a too-light shade of concealer, and drew on prominent black eyebrows. Kim then used a contour stick, and applied a pink blush, before finishing off the look with white lips, lined with a light brown shade of lip liner.

Fans went wild in the comments, with some even taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the video.

Some users initially believed Kim's "chav" makeover video was a dig at her sister Kylie as she used Kylie Cosmetics blush in the clip. However, that proved not to be the case after Kim revealed the reason behind the TikTok video on Twitter. And, unsurprisingly, it involved her TikTok-loving daughter, North West.

After a fan on Twitter wrote, "This is the last thing I thought Kim Kardashian would do on tiktok," Kim replied, "Me too! The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!"

While it's unclear what type of bribes and bets were involved, here's hoping that Kim loses more in the future because we'd love to see more of Kim being silly on TikTok!