Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Has to 'Bandage Together' Her 'Wound' While Recovering From C-Section Delivery

She also kept it real by sharing a photo of milk spots leaking through her dress

Chrissy Teigen is on the mend!

The 37-year-old shared a glimpse into her postpartum life and how she's been recovering from her c-section after welcoming daughter Esti with husband John Legend.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Teigen captioned a mirror selfie of herself holding an iced coffee wearing a black dress with milk spots. "Omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," she quipped.

On Thursday Jan. 19, the "Chrissy's Court" star shared first photos of her and Legend's rainbow baby and shared she had delivered Esti via c-section on the social media platform.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen captioned a photo of her children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding their new baby sister. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

Back in August 2022, the couple announced they were expecting another addition to the family after losing their third child during pregnancy after Chrissy suffered a placenta abruption back in September 2020.

Teigen and Legend opened up about their tragic loss, sharing raw, emotional posts from the hospital at the time.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Chrissy wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."