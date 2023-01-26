Luke Bryan Apologizes After Backlash for 'Absurd' Dustin Lynch Introduction

Getty



Luke Bryan is addressing the "absurd" on-stage remarks he made about his friend, fellow country star, Dustin Lynch.

After the "Play It Again" singer received backlash over his apparent rant about Lynch, which went down during the Crash My Playa musical festival on Sunday, Bryan took to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old country singer shared a video -- which he filmed from "a flooded cornfield" where he was "duck hunting" -- and apologized for the comments he made about Lynch, 37, explaining that it was all "complete sarcasm."

"Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet," Bryan said. "No one respects him more than I do, and that night at [music festival Crash My] Playa ... my introduction of him was complete sarcasm. Those words that I used were so absurd, I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm."

"Obviously some people didn't," he added.

As he introduced Lynch during Crash My Playa on Sunday night, Bryan appeared to mock the singer, saying, "No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman."

The "Country Girl" singer added of Lynch, "He has a clean bill. He does not have diseases!"

While some TikTok users took issue with Bryan's comments, the "American Idol" judge said he and Lynch are on good terms.

"I spoke to Dustin. I love him. He and I are all good," Bryan said in Thursday's video, before again addressing those who may have been offended by his remarks. "I apologize to anybody that doesn't understand my humor and sarcasm. It's been going on like that down there for years."

Before he signed off, the "Knockin' Boots" crooner encouraged his followers to "go download Dustin's new single," which is titled, "Stars Like Confetti."

Lynch reposted Bryan's video on his own Instagram Stories on Thursday, confirming the latter's comment that he reached out to him.

Alongside the clip, Lynch wrote, "Thx for the call, love ya bro. All good."