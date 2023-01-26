Sharon Stone Talks 'Misogynistic' Co-Stars -- But Clears Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci

Everett Collection

Sharon Stone is speaking out about her experience with misogyny in Hollywood.

In an interview with Variety, the actress recalled how she's worked alongside "misogynistic" actors during her career. While she didn't call out any of her co-stars over their alleged behavior, Stone stressed that she was not referring to her "Casino" co-stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

"I've worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do," said Stone, 64. "They're so misogynistic -- now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys."

"But I have worked with some really big stars who will literally talk out loud through my close-up, telling me what to do," she reiterated before she then continued. "They just will not listen to me, and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That's not great acting. I mean, I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you're wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience."

The "Basic Instinct" star went on to add, "I am not the most popular actor in town, because people don’t want to hear my, as they say, f---ing opinions ... maybe because of my devotion, maybe because I'm just kind of a weirdo. But I'm just in it to be present."

Stone -- who opened up to Variety about appearing alongside Sam Smith during his recent "Saturday Night Live" performance -- later expressed how she feels that she only gets offered specific roles, alluding that she's been typecast due to past performances in films such as 1992's "Basic Instinct."

"I don't get called upon to play these parts -- I get called upon to take off my clothes and play these crazy sociopathic characters because I played one [in multiple past films]," she said. "I don't get called upon to play thoughtful, sensitive characters."