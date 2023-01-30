Katy Perry's 'Gained Another Sister' In Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr

Getty

"Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle ... but this is about love, and Miranda is love."

Looks like Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr -- who both have children with Orlando Bloom -- where an unlikely duo as they walked the red carpet and posed for photos together at the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala over the weekend.

The 38-year-old "California Girls" singer was dressed in a gold metallic crop top with a matching floor length skirt, white the 39-year-old former Victoria Secret model was fashioned in a form fitting white midi dress.

While at the event, the pair gushed over one another.

While presenting the Excellence in Arts award to Kerr during the event, Perry teased their family dynamic following her engagement to Bloom, the model's ex-husband with whom she shares her son Flynn, 11.

"Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives," she began.

"And yes, it's true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including [her husband] Evan [Spiegel], but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love," the Grammy Award-nominee continued. "And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

Katy not only described Miranda as a "a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty," but also called her "dedicated to her three beautiful boys, her partner, and that smoking hot bod."

"I'm so grateful for our modern blended family. It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with," she concluded.

In an interview with Extra, Kerr returned the sentiments and called her friendship with the "Dark Horse" singer "something that's really important."

"She knows me," she continued. "We're family. We go on holidays together. We spend all those special milestones together and those moments."

The KORA Organics founder said of Perry's presentation of her award, "To have her present is incredible because she does know me so well and we do go through a lot, and at the end of the day we put our children's needs first. That's something I think is really important."