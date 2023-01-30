Zachary Levi's Father Dies at 76 After Thyroid Cancer Battle: 'He Fought Valiantly'

Instagram

"Knowing that he's no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven gives me so much peace and joy."

Zachary Levi confirmed the death of his father Darrell Pugh., following a battle with thyroid cancer. He was 76.

"Many of you have been asking for an update on my dad, Darrell," Levi shared to Instagram on Sunday. "Though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family."

Levi, 42, had been documenting his father's battle on social media in recent months.

"Watching anyone slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to. But knowing that he's no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven gives me so much peace and joy," the "Shazam" star continued in his tribute. "And, knowing how many of you were continuously sending him love, and thoughts, and prayers gives me even more faith in humanity. Know that he felt and appreciated it all, as did our whole family."

Though Levi is mourning the death of his father, the actor thanked his followers for their continuous support for Pugh who was also lovingly referred to as "Papa D."

"Thank you for your overwhelming kindness thru such a difficult time. Sending you all endless love and light right back," he concluded.

Sittin in my dad’s hospital room with him. He’s not doin so hot right now. The thyroid cancer just won’t quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea. Doctor’s may have a trick or two still up their sleeves to offer him a bit more time, but Papa D is not long for this world. 🙏 https://t.co/AZcPQdC3he — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 16, 2023 @ZacharyLevi

Earlier this month, the "Chuck" alum shared that his father's fight took a turn for the worse as it spread to his trachea.

"Sittin in my dad's hospital room with him. He's not doin so hot right now," Levi responded to a fan on Twitter. "The thyroid cancer just won't quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea."

"Doctor's may have a trick or two still up their sleeves to offer him a bit more time, but Papa D is not long for this world," he said at the time.

Just one example of what I’m referring to…😔https://t.co/5xCpCSCDrl — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023 @ZacharyLevi

Levi found himself embroiled in internet controversy over the weekend when he quote-tweeted a message which asked "Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?" His response: "Hardcore agree."

Many on Twitter viewed it as an anti-vax stance and it didn't take long for his name to trend for all the wrong reasons.