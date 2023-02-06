Taylor Swift Supports Ex Harry Styles, Spotted at His Table During Grammys

Getty

Taylor was seen dancing to his performance of "As It Was" during the show.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are proving that exes can still be friends.

The pair -- who were linked back in 2012 -- reunited at the 2023 Grammys and gave fans a glimpse into their friendship following their 2013 breakup.

The "Anti-Hero" singer appeared supportive of Styles when she danced during his performance of "As It Was." She was also seen giving him a standing ovation when he won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

While the night was filled with acts of good sportsmanship and mutual encouragement, Taylor and Harry really drove fans wild when the former couple were seen hugging and having a conversation after Swift snuck over to his table during Steve Lacy's performance of "Bad Habit."

📹 | Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles win for Best Pop Vocal Album at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/oVpR6xdjOd — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 6, 2023 @TSwiftNZ

Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug + talk for a long time over his table. pic.twitter.com/MX75UmcxJM — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023 @chrissgardner

In a video captured by a a writer for The Hollywood Reporter, the "All Too Well" singer and the "Watermelon Sugar" artist were seen laughing and chatting while she put his hand on his back.

Swift and Styles had a similar interaction at 2021 Grammys, when the 29-year-old won his first award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Fine Line" and Swift, 33, stood and clapped wildly in support. When they caught each other later that night, they lowered their COVID-19 masks to have a friendly conversation.

Taylor and Harry parted ways in 2013 after dating for a couple months during the tail end in 2012.

Since their split, many fans believe both Swift and Styles have referenced their short lived romance in their music. Swifties have claimed her award winning pop album "1989" is filled with references to their relationship -- with the most popular songs about Styles being "Style," "Out of the Woods," and "Wildest Dreams."

Harries and One Direction fans believe "Perfect" and "Two Ghosts" were written about Swift.

While neither artist has ever confirmed the subject of their songwriting, in an interview with Howard Stern back in March 2020, Harry shared how flattered he was to have possibly inspired so many of Taylor's hit songs and praised her artistry.

"I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it's like flattering, even if the song isn't that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she's a great songwriter. So at least they're good songs," he explained.