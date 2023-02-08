Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd Give Update on Jeremy Renner's Recovery: "It's a Miracle'

Getty

"I expected to sit at his bedside ... he was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" stars Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd gave fans a positive update on Jeremy Renner's recovery following his snow plow accident last month.

On New Year's Day, the "Hawkeye" actor suffered critical injuries that included blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after he was crushed by his Snowcat plow. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Lilly, 43, shared she was blown away by his progress after recently visiting him at his home.

"I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?'" the "Lost" alum recalled. "I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends."

She continued, "It's a miracle. It's a straight up miracle. He's made of something really tough that guy. You've always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly."

Lily then recalled how Renner described his "intense" near death experience and how he was awake to experience every moment of this accident.

"I'm still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see," she said.

Like Evangeline, Rudd told Entertainment Tonight that his "Avengers: Endgame" co-star was making a promising recovery.

The 53-year-old actor shared he had spoken to Renner before the big premiere and said, "He's doing alright. He's doing well…He's the best guy and he's awesome."

Back in January, Renner took to Instagram to thank his friends and fans for their continued support throughout his healing process.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he captioned a photo of himself doing his physical therapy exercises. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all."