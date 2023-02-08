Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman Judge Tom Brady Thirst Trap: 'Gotta Show the Package!'

Getty/Twitter

"Let it hang, bubs!"

Former Patriots Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have a few pointers for Tom Brady on how to improve his thirst trap game.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Fox's Sports Day, Gronkowski reacted to the 45-year-old quarterback’s recent underwear selfie. Though Brady's boxer brief pic racked up nearly 35 million views on Twitter, Gronk had a few pointers for how Tom could properly show off his assets next time.

"I don't think he did it right ... his hand is not in the right place," he joked. "He's covering up a little bit. You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing."

Gronk laughed, adding, "You gotta show the package, Tom."

In his initial post, the two-time retiree tagged Gronkowski and former teammate Julian Edelman asking "Did I do I right?"

"Everything looks good, beside his hand placement," Rob said, before admitting that the shirtless selfie was unexpected of Brady.

"When I saw that I was a little shocked," he continued, "It's uncharacteristic of him, for sure, but that's what we love about Tom. When he throws a curveball, it's always for the fun and it's always great to see him doing that."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gronk wasn't the only one who had some constructive criticism for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Edelman acknowledged "old Tommy boy" and his recent venture into the "thirst trap game" in a video posted to Instagram.

The former wide receiver for the Patriots critiqued everything from the lighting to the background in the photo, but like Gronkowski, Edelman said he was covering the most important part of his body.

"Lighting ... I don't know, I mean it's good. The background's great, is it green screen?" Julian quipped, before pointing out Brady’s hand placement over his crotch. "What are we covering, bubs? Let it hang, bubs!"

Though the 36-year-old NFL alum gave Brady props for his choice of underwear, he commented on Tom's artistic decision to sit for his sexy photo.

"Are we sitting down? We're just sitting down for thirst traps? We need a little shake and maybe a movement, I need some abs," Edelman said, noting, "He looks great for 45, I'll have to give it to him."