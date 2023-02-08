Savannah Chrisley Had a 'Full-On Breakdown' Amid Todd and Julie's Prison Sentence

YouTube

"I just sat down on the floor and started crying."

Savannah Chrisley is continuing to open up about how she's dealing with the unfortunate reality of her parents' prison sentence.

On Tuesday's episode of her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, the reality star revealed she recently had a "full-on breakdown" as she struggles to raise her brother Grayson, 16, and her niece Chloe, 10, after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month.

"The other night, I just had a full-on breakdown," Savannah, 25, recalled. "I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and just started crying."

"I am not my mother," she added. "How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job that she's done for all her life."

The podcast host -- who has custody of both Grayson and Chloe -- then shared a reassuring comment Chloe told her.

"I was sitting there," Savannah said. "And the next day ... Chloe said, 'You're doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night.'"

She added with a laugh, "I was like, 'From here on out, every Sunday we're gonna plan our meals for the week, and you guys tell me what you want for dinner, and then we'll get the groceries for the week, and then you know every night what you're gonna have for dinner.'"

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the episode, Savannah recalled a conversation she had with her dad, who gave her some advice about her new role as a parent.

"I had a conversation with my dad, and he was like, 'You know what, Savannah? This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done,'" she said. "I'm starting to see that."

“It's so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, ''Why would you allow all these things to happen? One thing after the another. Where are you?'"

Savannah added that now she's "in a place of such peace," and wants Grayson and Chloe to "see peace and calmness" as well, noting that "we need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things."

"I'm not their mom. I'm not their dad. I'm their sister," she said. "I want to stay in that role of sister. But it's hard when you have to be [a] parent, you have to discipline."

This comes after Savannah first detailed her struggles to raise Grayson and Chloe on last week's episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, revealing her brother "had a breakdown" when their parents were sent to prison.

"Last night, Gray had a breakdown," she revealed, "and he's trying to [process] my parents and the situation that they're in and how that's not the image that he wants to have of them."

In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was given 7, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year.

