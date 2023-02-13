Kendall Jenner's Skimpy Bikini Pic Has Fans Calling Photoshop Police

Getty/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is the latest Kardashian to get called out for what appeared to be a Photoshop fail.

Fans accused the 27-year-old model of altering her latest Instagram picture after she posted a bikini photo with what seemed to be elongated fingers.

Among the photos in her image carousel featured Jenner squatting in a bikini with a killer view in the backdrop. Her fingers were stretched to the floor and appeared to look like what fans dubbed as an "AI hand."

One user commented, "You might need to see a doctor about that hand."

"I hope u are okay. Did someone slammed the door and was your hand between it?" another joked.

Though her eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice the blunder, the rest of her friends and family praised her impressive physique in the comments.

Her mother Kris Jenner wrote, "You are perfect," while Addison Rae gushed, "My favorite post of you ever."

Jenner isn't the only Kardashian to be accused of Photoshopping Instagram photos.

Back in October, her sister Khloe Kardashian set the record straight about retouching her pics after a badly-edited photo of herself wearing a skin tight black Balenciaga body suit began circulating on social media.

At the time, the Good American founder claimed she never posted the photoshopped image and was shared by someone on her glam team.

In the picture, Kardashian was shown at Paris Fashion Week, posing with one leg on a chair and her arms propped against a fireplace. Her waist appeared to be dramatically altered in the image, making it seem disproportionate to the rest of her body.

"I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn't," Kardashian responded after fans were asking where it came from. "Also I mean… The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣."