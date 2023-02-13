Rihanna on Releasing New Music, Why Super Bowl Halftime Show Was 'Right Time'

Getty

All the talk after the Super Bowl halftime show was, of course, Rihanna's pregnancy.

But true fans are still clamoring to know when the star is releasing new music after a years-long hiatus.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" Monday, Rihanna told Michael Strahan she knows "they're waiting" but said that while she's "excited to actually put new music out" she doesn't "have any updates for you on that yet."

When Strahan asked why now was the "right time" to end her performing hiatus, Rihanna revealed there were many hurdles she had to jump through in order to ready herself for her comeback.

"There were so many things I felt like I had to overcome in order to even do this," she said. "I just became a mom, literally, and I had not been on tour for seven years, so to go from that to Super Bowl -- it was one of those things I knew would be a challenge."