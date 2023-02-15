Ashton Kutcher Recalls Tequila-Fueled Night He First Declared His Love for Mila Kunis

Getty

"There had been a little too much tequila consumed"

Ashton Kutcher is taking a trip down memory lane.

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Feb. 14, the "Your Place Or Mine" star recalled how he drunkenly confessed his love for future wife Mila Kunis.

"I remember it," Kutcher recalled. "I remember it distinctly cause I came into her house and I was singing this Kenny Chesney song and I was like, 'You and tequila make me crazy,' 'cause there had been a little too much tequila consumed and they both make me crazy."

After his drunken serenade, the "Two and a Half Men" actor took the opportunity to share his true feelings. He said, "And then I told her that I love her and I meant it when I said it."

Due to his inebriated state, Kunis wasn't exactly convinced, "She was like, ‘Just tell me—say that in the morning."

The next morning Kutcher made sure to tell her while he was sober, "I woke her up and I was like, 'Hey, I love you.'"

He admitted he was amazed he remembered the moment so clearly because he "was really drunk."

Back in October 2022, Kunis first told the story from her perspective during her own appearance on Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show.

"My dad told my mom he was in love with her three months into their relationship fully hammered and my mom went, 'Alright, talk to me in the morning.' Same thing happened to me with my husband," the "That 70's Show" alum laughed. "Three months into our relationship, he showed up at my house at two o'clock in the morning."

According to Kunis, her now husband slurred "I love you so much" for the first time and when she tried to put him to bed he declared again, "No, and I love you so much."