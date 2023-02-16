Why Alison Brie Streaked Through a Hotel for Husband Dave Franco

Instagram

Yes, there's video of the nude run.

Alison Brie certainly came up with a very unique way to calm her husband Dave Franco's nerves.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a video to Instagram in which she's seen running through the halls of The London West Hollywood totally and completely naked, with her bits blurred out for anyone watching online.

"What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere ... 😏," she captioned the post.

The footage was shot as the pair got ready for the red carpet premiere of their new film, "Somebody I Used to Know," which went down on February 1. According to Brie, Franco thought she was in the shower when she showed up at his suite's door in nothing but a smile.

"Happy premiere night!" she exclaimed when he opened the door, dancing in the buff in the entryway. His stunned reaction: "Get out of the hall!"

"I just wanted to get our spirits up, energy up," Brie explained during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

"As much as it was a shock to my system to open the door, it was also the least surprising thing to happen this year to find her naked in the hallway of the London Hotel," added Franco.

Brie also runs around a golf course nude on the couple's Prime Video movie, with a photo of the moment being used to promote its February 10 premiere (below).

Speaking with People ahead of the premiere, the 40-year-old actress said she "certainly had a penchant" for streaking in her college years.

"At CalArts I was a big streaker. And even in my adult life, I find it to be quite hilarious. I'm a very comfortable naked person," she explained. "I love streaking. It's so fun. It really makes me laugh. I always think it makes other people laugh. It's just one of my favorite things."

While she said her husband is "comfortable" with her nudity at home, she added that, "in public, he's more averse to it."

"Somebody I Used To Know" is streaming now on Prime Video.