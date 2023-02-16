Emily Ratajkowski Sets Record Straight on How to Properly Pronounce Her Name

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski is revealing the correct way to pronounce her name.

The 31-year-old model set the record straight on the proper pronunciation of her Polish last name.

The "High Low with EmRata" podcast host has been known to say her last name in several different ways. In a TikTok shared to the official Tory Burch account, Emily confirmed the correct Polish pronunciation was "Rat-Ah-Kof-Sky" though many call her "Rat-Ah-Cow-Skee." Emily, herself, has been known to pronounce her name, on camera no less, as "Rat-Ah-Cow-Skee."

Back in 2013, the "My Body" author first gave fans a helpful tip on how to say her name. "The J is silent," she told Rolling Stone at the time. "That's the trick. Occasionally people get it right on the first try, just through random luck."

Though Ratajkowski is now a household name, she claimed there have been people who have tried to convince her to change it -- a career decision her father John David Ratajkowski is fervently against.

"People have told me to change it over the years, but my dad is always saying, 'Never change your name!' My middle name is O'Hara, so it's a pretty epic name. Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski."

The confirmation comes a few days after Ratajkowski and comedian Eric Andre confirmed their relationship status through an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

Andre could be seen lounging naked on a velvet couch with a heart arrow emoji covering his intimate body parts. The 39-year-old is holding a glass of wine and Ratajkowski's reflection can be seen through the mirror where she’s wearing nothing but a red mesh bra.

"Happy Valentine's Day," the "Bad Trip" star wrote. Andre also took to his Story to share another picture which he captioned, "Happy Black History Month."

Ratajkowski divorced her husband Sesbastian Bear-McClard back in September 2022; the former couple also share their son Sylvester Apollo Bear, who’s turning two next month.

In a January episode of "High Lows with EmRata," the model confessed she’s had trouble with navigating the dating scene in the public eye.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.