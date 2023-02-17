Brooklinn Khoury Shows Off Results of Latest Lip Reconstruction Surgery, Details Procedure

Instagram / TikTok

Pro skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury is opening up about undergoing her seventh lip reconstruction surgery after she was attacked by a pit bull in 2020.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old athlete -- who has been documenting her procedures and healing journey on Instagram and TikTok -- took to social media to reveal the results of her latest reconstructive surgery, sharing that the surgeon "recreated" her top lip, including a Cupid's bow and central columns.

"The surgery yesterday went really well!" Khoury captioned an Instagram and TikTok post. "My surgeon was able to accomplish what he planned to do. He recreated the central columns, the lip and the cupids bow."

"Im very swollen right now, but once the swelling goes down it will look amazing," she added. "Thank God."

In her Instagram post, above, the model shared three photos of herself post-op, showing off the results of the procedure.

Khoury also posted an eight-second compilation video on TikTok that featured a series of short clips of her face and side profile in five days leading up to her lip reconstructive surgery. She even included a glimpse of herself 30 minutes before her procedure in a clip of herself in the hospital. The singer ended the TikTok by sharing footage of herself the day after the operation.

Meanwhile, Khoury spoke to People about her seventh lip reconstruction surgery before her procedure, revealing that she believes it will be her final surgery.

"Basically, my doctor is recreating the top lip in this surgery -- creating a Cupid's bow and central columns. So kind of making my lip look more aesthetic," she said. "My doctor's very cautious and wants to do everything perfectly."

The Southern California native shared that her procedures are usually an all-day event, and said that it can take up to six weeks for her lip to heal following the surgery. Khoury also noted that one result of the procedure is losing feeling in her upper lip, revealing it can last up to four months.

Throughout her journey to reconstruct her face following the dog attack -- during which she a large part of her upper lip -- Khoury explained that she doesn't go into the surgeries with any major concerns about what the results will look like.

"My personal hope, just like any surgery that I do, is just learning to love what I see," she told People. "Before, I just focused on such little things that didn't even matter. Like for instance, I had a zit on my upper lip right when the attack happened, and I remember being so insecure about it. And then 15 minutes later, my entire lip was gone."

"So I think it just shifted my perspective and I've just been learning to live in the present and learn that beauty does not have a definition," Khoury added. "Of course there's the excitement of seeing how I look and also seeing a bit of myself from before [the attack]. But I'm just excited to hopefully be done and just kind of…I don't want to say move on but, you know, start with life again."

Ultimately, the "Waiting For You" singer said she's looking forward to being able to return to her active lifestyle.