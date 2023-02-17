Ryan Reynolds Gives Update on Blake Lively and New Baby: 'Everybody's Doing Great'

Getty

"It's a zoo over here"

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are adjusting living life as a family of six.

The 46-year-old "Deadpool" actor updated fans on how the couple have been settling into life with their new baby during an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch Monday.

"Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Reynolds explained, before sharing how mom and baby were sleeping. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic, I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

The "Spirited" actor said his house more accurately resembles a "zoo" since the arrival of the new baby.

Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions:@VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas



They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in pic.twitter.com/p9keg7Jwc5 — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) February 13, 2023 @PowerLunch

"It's a zoo over here," Ryan joked. "This is my office here and to be honest I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here!"

Reynolds also refrained from sharing whether they had added a newborn boy or girl to the family. "I ain't telling, this ain't a birth announcement!" he said.

The couple also share daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

Last Sunday, Lively took to Instagram to share that she had given birth by posting a picture of herself devoid of a baby bump.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," she captioned a picture with Reynolds and his mother, Tammy. The other photos in the carousel featured photos of the various foods they cooked for football's biggest night.

Back in November, Reynolds spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how their kids feel about meeting their new sibling.

"They're in. They love it. They're ready," he said, before sharing his own excitement. "I'm very excited, we'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

Considering himself a baby veteran, the actor said that he and Lively aren't sweating as much this time around.

"The first one, everything's like perfect and you set everything up, everything's sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening," he said during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" the same month. "I should sweep or something."