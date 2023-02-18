9 Stars Who Debuted Their Baby Bumps on TV

"How have the exact last nine months been? They've been very pregnant for me!"

When celebrities announce that they're pregnant, it tends to make major headlines! While many choose to debut their baby bumps on social media or in a magazine spread, some stars opt to make their surprise reveal even more extravagant. Celebs like Beyoncé and Cardi B decided to share their exciting news on live television, showing off their bumps for millions of fans tuning in on TV.

Here are the stars that made their big announcement on the small screen…

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy on one of the biggest stages in the world -- during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2023!

As soon as she hit the stage, the singer's stomach started to trend on Twitter, as many thought they saw a baby bump. That pregnancy speculation was confirmed shortly after she wrapped up the epic performance, as her rep told the press she was, in fact, pregnant.

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy while hosting "Saturday Night Live" -- although the news didn't come as much of a surprise to fans. Prior to her baby bump debut, rumors had been swirling that Keke was expecting her first child and she took the chance to confirm things on the "SNL" stage.

"I'm especially glad to be here though because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying Keke's having a baby. Keke's pregnant. And I want to set the record straight. I am!" Keke said during her monologue.

Cardi B also chose to debut her pregnancy on the "SNL" stage, sharing the news while serving as the show's musical guest back in 2018. During her performance of "Be Careful," the camera filmed a closeup of her face for the majority of her song before eventually zooming out to reveal her baby bump. Her daughter Kulture was born just a few months later.

The rapper did it all again in 2021 when she announced her second pregnancy during a performance with her husband Offset's group Migos at the BET Awards.

Beyoncé shocked the world when she revealed her baby bump in the middle of her performance at the 2011 MTV VMAs. While on the red carpet, Bey had hinted that she would be making an announcement during her performance -- and she definitely followed through. Before her performance of "Love on Top," Beyoncé cheekily told the crowd she wanted them to "feel the love that's growing inside of me" and by the end of the song, she had unbuttoned her sparkling tuxedo jacket and debuted her bump.

In 2020, Jenny Slate shared the news of her pregnancy on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." When Seth asked her what she had been up to during quarantine, Jenny joked that she had been baking a little too much bread before showing off her baby bump.

"I kind of hunkered down and I baked a lot of bread. I think I might have baked too much bread, or eaten too much bread -- you tell me. How have the exact last nine months been? They've been very pregnant for me," Jenny said.

Jeannie Mai announced her pregnancy during an episode of "The Real" in 2021, six months after tying the knot with her husband Jeezy. During the segment, Jeannie shared that she couldn’t keep the secret any longer and showed off her baby bump.

"I can definitely say our 'Real' family is growing and it's been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we have so much to reveal here at the show including the fact that I am pregnant!" Jeannie said on air.

Towards the end of 2022, "Dancing With The Stars" pro Witney Carson revealed that she was expecting her second child during a live episode of the show. Witney held onto her growing bump while sharing the exciting news in the ballroom.

"I am so excited to finally announce that Carson [McAllister], Leo, and myself are expecting baby number two!. I'm so blessed. This just felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great!" she said during the episode.

Ellie Kemper chose to share her pregnancy news on an episode of "The Tonight Show," telling Jimmy Fallon that she was expecting her first child with her husband Michael Koman. She celebrated the occasion with a pint of Ben & Jerry's "Tonight Dough" ice cream and revealed that Tina Fey was one of the first people to know about her pregnancy. Ellie went on to welcome her son James in 2016.