Selena Gomez Wishes She Was as 'Pretty as Bella Hadid' in TikTok Vid

Selena seemingly put an end to Bella Hadid feud rumors dating back to 2017 in a series of pics and videos -- even calling the model her #girlcrush

Selena Gomez only has the highest regard for Bella Hadid.

The Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a series of videos that appreciated the supermodel's beauty.

Gomez, who shares an ex-boyfriend with Hadid, lip synced to a viral soundbite of the 26-year-old saying "So my name, my name is Bella Hadid" wearing a face filter. Posting to her TikTok Story, she captioned the snippet, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid."

Immediately following her initial post, the "Good For You" singer posted another video attempting to recreate the audio clip. Without any filters, she quipped, "Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much…my name is Selena Gomez. See! It doesn't even sound sexy."

Selena Gomez openly being thirsty for Bella Hadid was not on my 2023 bingo card- pic.twitter.com/dHR67UdlrX — Shrvya | GOOD RIDDANCE ☆ (@shrvztweets) February 21, 2023 @shrvztweets

She poked fun at the hair on her black sweater, writing in her caption, "Also I need a lint roller guys…"

In response to Selena's self-deprecating humor, Lady Gaga took to the comments to assure the singer she was beautiful "inside and out."

"You look and are beautiful inside and out one of my favorite ladies alive!" the "Bad Romance" artist gushed.

Gomez took it a step further and later posted another photo of Hadid’s 2022 shoot with Vogue. She wrote over the stunning picture, "#girlcrush."

The "Only Murders in The Building" star's praise for the Kin Euphorics founder comes years after rumors of a feud when Gomez began dating Hadid's on-and-off boyfriend The Weeknd back in January 2017. In 2019, the duo began to reportedly follow and unfollow each other on Instagram which made fans believe the two had unresolved issues.

Lady Gaga left a comment under Selena Gomez’s latest post on TikTok ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9k81EqtK5P — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) February 22, 2023 @ladygaganownet

The same year, Selena commented "Stunning" on a photo Hadid posted to her Instagram with a heart-eye emoji, which Bella later deleted without explanation.

A fan later noticed the model had removed the post and Gomez responded by commenting, "That sucks" with a crying emoji.

When the internet believed Selena’s comments were subtly throwing shade, she took to the comments again to clear up any confusion, "NO. I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding."