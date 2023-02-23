Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Giant New Tattoo of Wife Nicola Peltz's Face

Getty

The massive portrait is one of "over 20" pieces he has in honor of his wife.

Brooklyn Beckham's body is a turning into a shrine of wife Nicola Peltz.

Like his dad David Beckham, Brooklyn is covered in tattoos -- and a good chunk of that ink is dedicated to Peltz, who he married in April 2022. Appearing on E! News this week, the 23-year-old chef/photographer revealed his latest piece: a giant portrait of his other half's face!

See the big reveal in the video below:

Beckham said that he got his first tattoo in honor of Peltz "pretty soon after we started dating" and is now "half covered with stuff for her." He also explained that while he previously said he had 70 tribute tatts for his wife, that number was a bit of an exaggeration -- clarifying he currently has "like over 20 dedicated to her."

Those pieces include her eyes on the back of his neck and his wedding vows down the inside of his arm. "They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere," he added.

"I love her more than anything. I always try to make her happy. That's all I do," Beckham continued, saying he's just following his father's advice. "My dad always said just do everything to make her happy and don't lie to her. It's actually true: Happy wife, happy life."

In the same interview, he also expressed his desire to have children with his other half. "I can't wait to have kids," he said, "I could have so many but it's, obviously, totally up to her."

Last April, the couple tied the knot after over two years together. The pair said "I Do" at the Peltz family's $100 million plus oceanfront estate, Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida.