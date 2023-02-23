Farrah Abraham's Daughter Gets Snake Bite Piercing For 14th Birthday

TikTok

"6 piercings later," the Teen Mom star captioned snaps of Sophia's piercing session

Farrah Abraham's daughter, Sophia Abraham, is celebrating turning 14 with six new piercings.

In a video montage posted to TikTok and Instagram, the "Teen Mom OG" star documented her teenager's experience while getting the piercings.

"HAPPY 14th Birthday!" the 31-year-old mom wrote in the caption. "#snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake can you even eat your cake?"

Abraham's instagram followers flocked to the comments to commend the reality star for giving her daughter agency to her own body.

"I do love that she's given the freedom to be authentically herself, free from judgment and conforming," one user wrote.

Another fan commented, "I love that u let her be herself! That's the most amazing gift," and someone else praised Farrah for taking her daughter to "get [the piercings] in a clean professional environment."

The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum also took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to Sophia on her actual birthday.

Farrah shared another montage of the mother-daughter duo's recent goth themed photoshoot in a drainage tunnel.

"I LOVE MY TEENAGER," she began her caption. "I want to say beyond love for you, I'm grateful to have you as my daughter, you've helped me recognize how to 'reparent' myself, even while parenting you."

"I love you and wishing you the most successful life you deserve filled with compassion not criticism, nor shaming, blaming or rejection for any reason," she continued.

The "16 and Pregnant" alum concluded: "As your now relearning, reparenting yourself and using all the education your seen as 100 % you at every age. I know this makes your life flourish way beyond mine- you make me proud, laugh , love and feel the heaven on earth we all should have. Love you Sophia my superstar 💜 Enjoy your time 💜 Thank you for being my daughter."