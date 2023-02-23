Gisele Bündchen Unrecognizable in First Vogue Cover Shoot Since Tom Brady Divorce

Getty

The former Victoria Secret Angel is totally transformed for the Vogue Italia cover

Gisele Bündchen is making jaws drop with her latest unreal transformation!

In her first Vogue cover shoot since finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady, the 42-year-old supermodel was unrecognizable in an all-red Maison Valentino look.

Bundchen was fashioned in a fiery short haired wig with matching red lips and nails as well as pencil thin eyebrows. Her outfit was accessorized with Kenneth Jay Lane earrings and Patricia von Musulin bracelets.

Along with a photo shared to Instagram, Vogue Italia wrote that Gisele's look told the story of thousands of women and their transformations throughout the years.

"Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here."

The stunning photos come months after she and the 45-year-old professional football player announced they would be separating after 13 years of marriage. Fans speculated their divorce was the result of the quarterback "unretiring" after announcing he would be stepping back from the sport in order to prioritize spending time with family.

Back in October, Brady shared the news to Instagram. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage."

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he shared at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," his IG Story post continued. "Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele echoed his sentiments on the same platform and wrote: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."