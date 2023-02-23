Luann de Lesseps Says Fan Vomited on Her at Show, Dorinda Kicked Out

Getty

"My friend just wiped it off my shoulder and my face and my hair and we just kept moving," the former RHONY star said of the projectile puke at her cabaret show

Luann de Lesseps proves she's one class act!

During an appearance on Sirius XM's "Radio Andy" show, the 57-year-old "Real Housewives of New York" alum opened up about an unfortunate mishap that involved a fan accidentally puking on her during her Feb. 17 cabaret show.

The video of the incident began trending on social media, and the woman could be seen sitting a few feet away from the Countess when she began heaving and attempting to cover her mouth. The puking didn't go unnoticed and deLesseps turned to ask "What was that?" before grabbing her a napkin and moving on with the show.

"I felt so bad for her," Luann recalled to host Amy Phillips. "She bought these incredible tickets, she was excited and she dressed up to come out and then she vomits on the Countess!"

The reality star revealed her past as a nurse and admitted that her former job experience desensitized her from the vomit and helped her focus more on the fan's wellbeing.

"I felt so bad for her, and I'm a nurse and I think anybody else might have reacted differently," she explained. "I was like 'Well, let's somebody get her a napkin, and you know it's not a bachelorette party until someone vomits!'"

Not wanting to embarrass the audience member by drawing attention to the incident, Luann said she "kept it moving" and "My friend just wiped it off my shoulder and my face and my hair and we just kept moving."

Turns out the vomit wasn't the product of over consuming alcohol but a reaction to a food allergy.

"You don't really notice because I don't make a big stink about it but come to find out it wasn't even because she was drunk. She had a food allergy," de Lesseps continued.

"I asked the next day, 'What happened? Did you have to carry her out?' Poor girl," she said. "She wasn't even drinking, she had a gluten allergy. She literally projectile vomited, I mean it just went flying out."

The "Chic C'est La Vie" singer also opened up about her former cast member Dorinda Medley being escorted from her Feb. 18 show after allegedly getting too "drunk."

Page Six reported that she was asked to leave and was permanently banned from the club while Dorinda's reps claim she left early after suffering a cold.

"She was up dancing with everyone and having a great time and then I don't know what happened, I was performing," Lesseps said, admitting. "Something was kind of going on but I didn't really know what was happening, she I guess got into it with one of the waiters or with the manager…but they didn't like it very much."