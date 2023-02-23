Selena Gomez Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Hailey Bieber Gagging Over Taylor Swift Reference

Getty/Youtube

The "Same Old Love" singer's defense comes shortly after fans accused Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner of mocking her.

Selena Gomez won't stand for any shade towards her best friend Taylor Swift.

The Rare Beauty founder took to the comments after a video of Hailey Bieber pretending to gag over her former "Drop the Mic" host Method Man mentioning Taylor Swift resurfaced on TikTok.

The video accused Hailey of being a "mean girl," and featured a clip of Method Man describing a rap battle as having “some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album." Bieber then sticks a finger in her mouth and pretends to gag in response to Swift’s reference before shrugging and laughing along with the audience.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Selena clapped back in response, according to multiple media outlets.

Gomez's response comes shortly after the Rhode founder and Kylie Jenner were called out for allegedly making fun of the "Good For You" singer on Instagram.

The drama ensued after Selena took to TikTok to name Bella Hadid her new #girlcrush and gushed over the 26-year-old supermodel's beauty. The "Lose You to Love Me" artist jokingly took a jab at herself and commented on how she accidentally "over-laminated" her eyebrows in comparison to Hadid.

selena posta tiktok dizendo que exagerou na laminação das sobrancelhas e kylie logo posta story dizendo "isso foi um acidente?" e depois um print da sobrancelha dela e da hailey e há quem diga que não foi shade kk conta a história inteira fã de subcelebridade pic.twitter.com/La1YDxVv0m — lele (@mosteIegnt) February 22, 2023 @mosteIegnt

After her post, Jenner shared a video of herself highlighting her lush-looking eyebrows with the caption, "this was an accident ?????"

In another slide, Kylie shared a screenshot of a Facetime call she had with Hailey, zooming in on both of their brows -- which made fans believe the Kylie Cosmetics guru was throwing shade at Gomez.

"The Kardashians" star eventually addressed accusations by commenting on a TikTok explaining the drama. Jenner wrote, "this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."