Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Facial Fillers: 'A Little Help'

Getty

The Genie in a Bottle singer says exactly what she does and how she maintains "realness"

Christina Aguilera is embracing her use of facial fillers.

In an interview with Allure, the 42-year-old pop diva opened up about using injectables to treat what she's perceived to be problem areas as she's grown older.

Aguilera, who is an ambassador for an injectable called Xeomin, explained how believes honesty is the best policy when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

"I think it's great to share and to be honest and open about what you're doing — in your comfort zone, of course," the "Dirrty" singer said. "I've always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that."

"I think we all can rely on a little help. Why not?"

Christina said that Xeomin is her first choice when it comes to treating frown lines in between her eyebrows because it doesn't impede her ability to connect with her fans while performing.

"When I'm on stage, authenticity in my face comes first. I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through. I don't have time to have a stoic, still face," the star continued. "For me, it's about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best."

During a recent conversation with People, the "Lady Marmalade" artist said she considers each stage of the aging process as a start of a new era.

"Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach," Aguilera said. "I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.'"

She noted, "I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It’s harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."