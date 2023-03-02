Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Rap in Adorable Videos

Instagram

The Hulu star and her daughter with Tristan Thompson showed up with fancy lyrics and showed out in fancy outfits in a series of adorable rap videos.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are spitting bars!

In an adorable video posted to Instagram, the 38-year-old reality star shared a cute moment with her daughter as they sang about being "fancy girls who know how to dress all the time."

Khloe was fashioned in a Gucci sunhat while True matched her mom's energy in a fuzzy pink bucket hat. The mother-daughter duo both wore mirrored sunglasses as they bopped their heads to the tune.

"Sometimes we're not fancy/ Sometimes we're all fancy/ Hey! We're fancy with these hats!/ Abracadabra!" the daughter of Kardashian and Tristan Thompson crooned.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the second video of the post, the pair ditched their hats and kept their glasses as they shared more rapping skills.

"We know how to do it/ We know how to do it now/ We can do it now," True stated with confidence as they continued to sing.

The Good American founder told fans they could expect more rapping on her TikTok account in her caption writing, "More 6am fancy talks on TikTok."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Rocking the same outfits on the second platform, True sang, "We know how to do it, we know how to make it / We know how to do it and make it to ourselves/ We know how to make it, our birthday cake / For myself, for my birthday, with mommy helping me."

Kardashian followed up with a few lines of her own, "Then my birthday is in June / And I'm gonna need you to help me make my cake, too."

Celebrity friends flocked to the comment section to give the duo their props.

"You betta freestyle True!!! 💗💗💗 I'm obsessed!!!" Adrienne Bailon, Rob Kardashian's ex, gushed on Instagram.