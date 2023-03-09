Raquel Leviss Says She's Working On 'Being Alone' Amid Tom Sandoval Scandal

Getty

"I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead," the Vanderpump Rules star said following intense backlash to her relationship with the Tom Tom owner

Raquel Leviss is opening up about the status of her relationship with Tom Sandoval following the shocking news of their affair.

On Wednesday night, "Vanderpump Rules" star released a statement on Instagram in which she shared where she stands with her co-star days after it was reported that Sandoval had cheated on his now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," Leviss, 28, explained. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones."

She went on to talk about her personal journey moving toward.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," Raquel said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Her comments come just a few hours after she broke her silence on the affair. In a statement, Raquel addressed the situation, and apologized to Ariana.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she began. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

"In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Leviss went on to add that she's started "counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health."

She concluded, "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

On Friday, TMZ broke the news that Sandoval and Madix had split after nine years together amid the latter's discovery that the former had been cheating on her with Leviss.

Sources also told TMZ that Ariana called things off with Tom after she found text messages -- and a video -- on his phone that were said to be "sexual in nature." The insiders added that Madix told friends she discovered Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair had been going on for months.

Regarding the video Ariana discovered, TMZ reported that it was a recording of a FaceTime call between Raquel and Tom.

On Monday, Leviss' lawyers sent a legal letter to "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, including Sandoval, Madix and Lala Kent, telling them not to distribute and share the video. Raquel's attorneys claimed the recording "was done illegally without Raquel's knowledge or consent," and argued that it's considered "nonconsensual pornography," citing a revenge porn law in California. Therefore, anyone who shares or sends the video to someone else would be breaking that law.