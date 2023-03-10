Miley Cyrus Dances with Shirtless Men in Sexy Music Video for 'River,' Calls Song 'F---ing Nasty'

YouTube

"River" is the second single from the singer's eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation," which dropped on Friday.

The weather report is in -- and it's raining men.

On Friday, Miley Cyrus dropped a sexy music video for her new single, "River," and it's hot, hot, hot! The black-and-white video -- which was released simultaneously with her eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation," -- features the singer dancing in the rain while surrounded by shirtless men.

As the dance track plays, Miley -- wearing a black minidress -- seductively looks into the camera, and shows off sexy dance moves. There are flashes of shirtless men -- and their impressive abs -- dancing as well, before the 30-year-old is joined by a group of the men and they dance together. If that weren't steamy enough, a rain machine is then added, with Miley running her hand down a man's bare, toned torso at one point.

Check out the video, above!

The "Flower" singer spoke about the track earlier this week, describing "River" as "f---ing nasty."

On Wednesday, she shared a preview clip from her Disney+ special -- "Miley Cyrus -- Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) -- on social media, in which she opened up about the inspiration behind "River."

"It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally, and I guess all my songs kind of evolve," Miley said. "They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining. And then it started raining down like love."

'"River' -- sometimes we just need a dance floor banger, a.k.a. they don't want me to talk about the fact that the song is about [redacted]," she continued, with the last word getting censored.

Miley then added, "It's f---ig nasty. It's nasty."

Although she didn't go into specifics, it's pretty obvious to tell what she's singing about in the song due to its lyrics.

"You're just like a river / You go on forever,'" Miley sings in the chorus, while the second verse features the pointed line: "You could be the one, have the honor of my babies."

And "River's" bridge is particularly steamy as Miley sings, "I feel you everywhere / Your face is all in my hair (Hair) / Covered up in your sweat / It turns me on that you care, baby /

Your love, it flows just like a river."

Listen to "River" and Miley's new album, below!

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify album.